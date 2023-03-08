The woman whose determination helped break open the Starry Night murder case is telling her story publicly for the first time.

Kathy “Kat” Hand worked at the Old Town concert hall in the months before owner Larry Hurwitz murdered promotion manager Tim Moreau on Jan. 23, 1990, to cover up a financial scandal. Hand had stopped working there before Moreau was killed, but she knew enough to be convinced Moreau was dead and Hurwitz had killed him.

A longer version of this story is at portlandtribune.com.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you