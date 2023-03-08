The woman whose determination helped break open the Starry Night murder case is telling her story publicly for the first time.
Kathy “Kat” Hand worked at the Old Town concert hall in the months before owner Larry Hurwitz murdered promotion manager Tim Moreau on Jan. 23, 1990, to cover up a financial scandal. Hand had stopped working there before Moreau was killed, but she knew enough to be convinced Moreau was dead and Hurwitz had killed him.
But Hand did not know how Hurwitz killed Moreau or where he had hidden the body, stalling the initial Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office investigation.
“I knew Hurwitz did it, but I couldn’t prove it,” Hand told the Portland Tribune more than 25 years after the murder was finally solved with her help.
Hand was close to a Hurwitz associate who knew some of the details, however. When Hand’s past caught up to her eight years after Moreau disappeared, she made a courageous decision.
By then Hand had turned her life around, was clean, and beginning a career at the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. After being contacted by a police investigator who mistakenly thought she might know details of the murder, Hand took it upon herself to track down Harvey Freeman, a former lover who had introduced her to Hurwitz and Starry Night. She found him working at the Outlook Inn, a resort on Orcas Island in Washington, where they first met in the mid-1980s.
After being around Freeman for several days, he slowly revealed to her that Hurwitz had talked about needing to kill Moreau when the scandal first broke. A short time later, Hurwitz and sound engineer George Castagnola borrowed his car, an aging Cadillac with a huge trunk. A Washington State trooper stopped them in the Columbia Gorge and discovered mud-encrusted shovels in the trunk, which he documented in a report. Freeman said the two had dug a grave to bury Moreau the day before killing him.
Armed with this knowledge, Hand recontacted the investigator, Herschel Lange, who was assigned to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. After assuring her that police would be on Orcas Island to arrest Freeman, he arranged for her to call him on a tapped phone to corroborate her account. Hand did, but she went even further, telling Freeman that she was working with the police to solve the murder — to finally give Moreau’s parents peace of mind.
“I didn’t plan to do that, but I was very stressed and it just came out,” Hand said.
Alarmed, Freeman fled the island before the police arrived and caught a flight to Thailand, where he had a hut on a beach. But it was too late. The police and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office had Freeman arrested and thrown in jail. Then they negotiated a deal. Freeman insisted he would only cooperate with the investigation if he was provided with a free attorney and immunity from all crimes he had ever committed. Eager to finally solve the case after so many years, the DA’s office agreed, and Freeman was flown back to Portland in September 1988.
After learning more about what Freeman knew, conducting additional interviews, and tapping Castagnola’s phone, police arrested Castagnola on Oct. 27, 1998. He cut a deal and admitted to helping Hurwitz kill Moreau and hide the body in exchange for a reduced sentence.
The next month, on Nov. 20, Hurwitz was charged with murdering Moreau. Although Hurwitz also was able to cut a deal and received a reduced sentence because Moreau’s body had still not been found, the case was finally solved nearly nine years after the killing.
After Hurwitz was released from his murder sentence in 2008 on lifetime post-release supervision, on June 27, 2019, he was arrested with 4.4 pounds of cocaine and $328,000 in cash in grocery bags in the back seat of his car in Hunnington Beach, California.
After failing to qualify for bail because of the murder conviction and failing to have the evidence against him dismissed, Hurwitz pleaded guilty to drug and illegal money charges on Sept. 16, 2021. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released early into the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and transferred to Multnomah County on Jan. 12, 2023.
The Oregon Parole Board sentenced him to six months in jail in Multnomah County for violating the terms of his parole on Feb. 23, 2023. He is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2023.
Hand has since married and is now Kathy “Kat” Garcia. She told her story to this reporter as part of a documentary being developed by Jacob Pander, a freelance OPB producer who is half of the Pander Bros. comic book team (with his brother Arnold) and the son of famed Portland artist Henk Pander.