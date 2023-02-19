Three people are hospitalized in critical condition from a two-vehicle crash and fire on North Marine Drive late Saturday.
The names of the victims were not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, at approximately 11:52 p.m. on Feb. 18, North Precinct officers responded to the 5900 block of North Marine Drive on a report of a two vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they found that both vehicles wee on fire. Three people from the crash were transported to area hospitals for life threatening injuries.
Police later said speed appeared to be a factor and speed racing was taking place in the area.
Due to the extent of the injuries, the Major Crash Team was activated to respond. North Marine Drive was closed for several hours a quarter mile in each direction from the 5900 block as investigators from the team and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division collected evidence and processed the scene.
Anyone with information about the inciden is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-45892.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
