Republicans in the Oregon Senate, unhappy with an array of Democratic bills heading their way, have staged walkouts for the past several work days, robbing the majority Democrats of the quorum needed to conduct business.
Earlier today, three senators reached 10 unexcused absences, violating the constitutional provisions voters passed last November in Measure 113. As such, they may not be eligible to run for re-election when their terms are up.
State Sens. Daniel Bonham, R–The Dalles, Brian Boquist, I–Polk & Yamhill Counties, and Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, all reached 10 unexcused absences on Monday, May 15, violating the constitutional provisions voters just passed.
As of press time, the Senate Republican had not issued a statement on the situation.
“The voters were clear: Walking out on our democracy is not an option,” Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, a Democrat representing Southwest Portland and Beaverton, wrote. “I am deeply saddened for my colleagues. After extensive good faith negotiations, Republican leadership failed to protect three of their members and the communities who elected them.
“We allowed these senators the time and space to consider the consequences of their walkout because Oregonians in the Dalles, Klamath Falls, Polk and Yamhill counties depend on these senators to have a voice in Salem,” she added.
Senate President Rob Wagner, a Lake Oswego Democrat, also issued a statement. "I am extremely disappointed that the Senate was not able to reach a quorum today, despite a good faith effort from myself and Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber to speak with the Senate Republican Leader about what we could do together to help Oregonians this session,” he wrote. “Three senators have now unnecessarily disqualified themselves from a subsequent term in the Legislature. I hope my Republican colleagues will remember their constitutional duty to come to work so we can resume doing the job the people of Oregon sent us here to accomplish.”
The walkouts began May 3, as bills regarding gun violent and expanding protections for abortion and gender-affirming care were headed to the Senate. The bills had passed the House.
Oregon is one of the few states in which a quorum of two-thirds of members is required for either the 30-member Senate or 60-member House to conduct business. Most states require a simple majority.
Voters in November OK’d the law that would prohibit a lawmaker for running for re-election following 10 or more unexcused absences.