Three Senators, two Republicans and an independent, have reached their limits on walkouts and may not be able to run for reelection. 

 PMG File Photo

Republicans in the Oregon Senate, unhappy with an array of Democratic bills heading their way, have staged walkouts for the past several work days, robbing the majority Democrats of the quorum needed to conduct business.

Earlier today, three senators reached 10 unexcused absences, violating the constitutional provisions voters passed last November in Measure 113. As such, they may not be eligible to run for re-election when their terms are up.