Three people were shot and killed in broad daylight in the Portsmouth Neighborhood of North Portland on Saturday.
The victims were not immediately identified. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.
Three people were shot and killed in broad daylight in the Portsmouth Neighborhood of North Portland on Saturday.
The victims were not immediately identified. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 12:23 p.m. on March 25 when North Precinct Officers responded to a report of a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When officers arrived, they located three victims in a car. Emergency medical personnel responded and determined that all three were deceased at the scene.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene along with the Enhanced Community Safety Team, Focused Intervention Team, Crisis Response Team, and Forensic Evidence Division.
The location was near University Park and the Charles Jordan Community Center.
“This shooting in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood is another tragic example of how gun violence can affect our community terribly,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene. “I’m grateful to the PPB members who responded to this shocking incident. I’m also briefing Mayor Wheeler’s office on the investigation. I encourage anyone who has information about this shooting to reach out to our detectives.”
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt issued the following statement:
"The loss of three people to gun violence today is a tragedy and an unimaginable loss to their families and communities. Two of my deputy district attorneys are on scene and actively working the case with PPB detectives. While we are in the very early stages of investigation, my office will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and to provide support to the families during what is likely the worst moment of their lives.
“This loss magnifies the gun violence crisis facing our communities, and I remain committed to working with law enforcement partners to address prevention and to hold those responsible for gun violence accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889, or Det William Winters William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466. Please reference case #23-77440.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.