In only their second win of the season, the Timbers dismantled the Seattle Sounders on Saturday April 15, 2023 – their fourth consecutive win against their Pacific Northwest neighbors. Seattle swaggered into Portland as the reigning CONCACAF Champions League winners and top team in MLS, but left stunned by the Timbers’ four-goal blitz in nineteen minutes.
Sounders fan Darren Bell of Seattle was the loudest man in the line as the fans queued to get into the away section. “Two-one to the Sounders,” he predicted. Bell is a Londoner from Bermondsey who became a lifetime Leeds United fan at age three, when a neighbor told him they were the greatest club in the world. Bell moved to the States 36 years ago. He was gracious in anticipated success. “It’s always a great day out here, great beer, great atmosphere,” he said of Portland.
Nearby, an unidentified female Sounders fan was also in confident mood, predicting a 2-0 win for the Sounders, given current form. Her last visit to Providence Park? “When we won 6-2,” she said with a smile, recalling the August 2021 nightmare game for Portland.
That game included a brace each for Portland’s twin nemeses, Fredy Montero and Raúl Ruidíaz. Things looked ominous last night when Ruidíaz opened the scoring for Seattle in the 58th minute. However, a beautiful bicycle kick equalizer by Dairon Asprilla – noted on the electronic scoreboard – sparked the Timbers to a full recovery. When the team tore down the length of the pitch, unopposed, for Juan Mosquera to hammer the fourth goal past a helpless Stefan Frei, the Timbers fans were in raptures.
Wild fans
Standing under the marquee at Gate D after the game, pals Morgan Hill and Jeremy Peterman were in raptures.
“It was exquisite. I couldn't have imagined a better night tonight,” said Hill. “I expected them to get one in on us, our defense been lackluster all season, but I just felt the vibes going into it. Seattle didn't have an answer once we got that first one. They just laid back, accepted that it was our home, as it has been. And it couldn't get any better than what we just saw tonight.”
Peterman was ecstatic at beating the Sounders four times in a row, a first for a Cascadia Cup team (Timbers, Sounders and Whitecaps).
“We have just made history and Seattle have invented losing four times in a row to Portland, and for that I have to give them all the credit,” he said.
Peterman, who stands behind the drums in Section 106, was in Seattle when the Timbers won 3-0 last year, and again for the 2-1 home win.
“The last time they beat us was a certain 6-2 match and ever since, nothing of note has ever happened. They have not beaten us. They have literally scored two goals across four games,” he said, warming to his theme. “They may be the best team in the league and the greatest team you've ever seen. But they cannot beat Portland,” Peterman yelled.
Peterman said he really enjoyed the full house and raucous atmosphere.
“Tonight is full, because that's what Seattle does, they bring everyone here. It's tough for some people to stay away when it is Seattle, even though I do respect their efforts, given their dissatisfaction with the current ownership. But, yeah, I mean, once again, 4-1, this team just keeps pulling you back in.”
Superfans
Another pair of fans lingered under the lights in a similar mood.
“It was amazing, absolutely amazing,” said Wendy Perrier, alongside Jason Arnold-Burke.
“We were hoping for something to happen, and it happened. We didn't have high expectations, but they were surpassed,” said Perrier. “The Timbers looked super engaged with the game. They were lackluster for a couple of the last games, and this one they were like, ‘We're doing this, this is our rivals, we're gonna do what we have to do.’”
Arnold-Burke said he had predicted a 4-0 win for the Timbers. “Everyone was laughing at me. We went to the away match in Vancouver (last week). Vancouver is amazing, whether you win or lose or draw. So, we’re disappointed, we almost ended up almost at the bottom of the table, they (Seattle) are at the top: That’s the perfect time for the Timbers to pull the magic rabbit out of the hat. And they did. You guys should detect this pattern. I also predicted the double red card for Seattle. So that didn't happen,” he said.
A Portland native, Arnold-Burke was living in Chicago 15 years ago and was very homesick. On YouTube he discovered the USL-era Timbers Army, bought a season ticket and commuted to games for three seasons. He’s a flight attendant on Southwest, so he gets free flights.
On this night, the pair received a Rose City Rewards package and watched the game, pitch-side. While they were in the elevator, they missed Asprilla’s goal. “It was a bicycle kick?” he exclaimed? “I’m going to have to watch this match on Apple TV,” Arnold-Burke said.
The pair have been to a few dozen Timbers-Sounders games. It’s how they met. “It was 2013 and it was my first trip to Seattle,” said Perrier. “A friend of ours was taking a bunch of us to a Seattle game and he said ‘We're gonna stop if this guy's still at the bus stop, we're gonna pick him up.’ It was him (Arnold-Burke) with all his flags and his equipment. And he’s like, ‘Okay.’ Get in.”
How long will this buzz last?
“At least until the next game,” said Perrier with a laugh. She joined the Timbers Army in 2009 after being into co-ed soccer and reading about the Timbers in Willamette Week.
“The bragging rights will last forever,” said Arnold-Burke. “I think it's been 2020 or 2021 since the Sounders last beat us. Oh, it's just getting better.”
“They're never gonna live this down,” said Perrier. “We won’t let them. That’s what we do.”
Arnold-Burke grew up playing (American) football for Cleveland High School at Civic Stadium, but now is a true soccer fan. Last year, he flew from Amsterdam to Manchester and drove to Wales to watch Wrexham in an FA Trophy game, after seeing the TV show “Welcome to Wrexham”. The game was postponed for a week, but he waited it out in his Welsh Airbnb.
Only just fans
But there were other, less experienced, Timbers fans just as happy last night.
New Timbers fan Josh, who didn’t want to give his last name, said it was the first soccer game he had ever attended.
“The Portland Timbers won, and I'm really happy about that,” he said in his understated manner, as the “F— Seattle” chant rang out victoriously around him in front of the stadium.
“I was given tickets from a neighbor for Christmas, so I go ‘Okay, I'm coming to this.’” He bought his hat online in anticipation.
Will he be back? “Probably. Yeah. Maybe not this year, but I definitely will.”
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.