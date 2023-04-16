In only their second win of the season, the Timbers dismantled the Seattle Sounders on Saturday April 15, 2023 – their fourth consecutive win against their Pacific Northwest neighbors. Seattle swaggered into Portland as the reigning CONCACAF Champions League winners and top team in MLS, but left stunned by the Timbers’ four-goal blitz in nineteen minutes.

Sounders fan Darren Bell of Seattle was the loudest man in the line as the fans queued to get into the away section. “Two-one to the Sounders,” he predicted. Bell is a Londoner from Bermondsey who became a lifetime Leeds United fan at age three, when a neighbor told him they were the greatest club in the world. Bell moved to the States 36 years ago. He was gracious in anticipated success. “It’s always a great day out here, great beer, great atmosphere,” he said of Portland.

Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for.  Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.

