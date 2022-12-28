featured Tree blocks Southwest Jefferson at Park Blocks in downtown Portland By Dana Haynes Pamplin Media Group Dana Haynes Author email Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 A giant tree is blocking all traffic on Southwest Jefferson Street at the Park Blocks in downtown Portland. as of 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28. PMG Photo: Dana Haynes Traffic is being routed around the felled tree. Portland’s ever-creative skateboarding community has adopted the tree is part of an ad hoc obstacle course. PMG Photo: Dana Haynes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Days of heavy rain and gusty winds resulted in a tree falling across Southwest Jefferson Street at the Park Blocks in downtown Portland, blocking all lanes.As of 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, there was no word on how quickly city crews could remove the massive tree.The tree had stood to the side of Saint James Lutheran Church. As it fell, it ripped up sidewalk pavers, partially blocking pedestrian paths.Its highest branches fell on the far side, on the property owned by the Portland Art Museum.Traffic is being routed around the felled tree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tree Branch Highway Paver Sidewalk Block Pedestrian Portland Art Museum Portland Oregon Park Blocks Jefferson Street Dana Haynes Author email Follow Dana Haynes Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Happy Holidays! We are excited to announce our new website.Take advantage of FREE access during the holiday seasonAlready a digital subscriber? Register now! Register Here Local Events