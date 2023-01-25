TriMet ban

A MAX train at a TriMet station.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

The man accused of violently biting off an elderly man’s ear at a Gresham MAX station was permanently banned from TriMet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, marking the second-ever lifetime ban issued.

Koryn Kraemer, 25, is charged with second-degree assault for the Jan. 3 attack that left the 78-year-old victim’s skull exposed. Kraemer is being held without bail by Multnomah County as he awaits prosecution.