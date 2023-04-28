TriMet is considering its first across-the-board fare increase in over a decade, which would raise adult tickets by 30 cents and youth and honored citizen tickets by 15 cents.
Dozens of riders spoke in opposition to the proposed fare hike at TriMet’s board meeting on April 26. The board will vote on the proposal at its May 24 meeting.
The price increase would bring a two-and-a-half-hour adult ticket to $2.80. LIFT paratransit single rides would also increase to $2.80. Youth and honored citizen tickets would be $1.40. Day passes would also increase to stay equal to the cost of two individual tickets.
If approved, prices would increase on Jan. 1, 2024.
Rider fares account for just 6% of TriMet’s annual revenue.
“The can has been kicked along enough, and I’m deeply saddened that we’ve come to this unfortunate and also heartbreaking consideration,” TriMet director Thomas Kim, who represents Washington County, said of the long delay in raising fares.
The proposal, which was prepared by TriMet staff at the board’s request, wouldn’t increase the price of monthly passes from the current rate of $100 for adults and $28 for youth and honored citizens.
Keeping monthly passes at the current price will mitigate the impact of the ticket price increase for the most frequent riders, but not for riders who ride somewhat infrequently or don’t have a bank card or physical Hop card.
TriMet riders can pay with a credit or debit card, by tapping to pay with the bank card or linking it to a smartphone via a mobile wallet or the Hop app; with a physical Hop card, which can be purchased and reloaded at grocery stores around the tri-country region; or with cash on the bus or from a ticket machine before boarding the MAX.
Riders who use a physical Hop card or a credit or debit card aren’t charged for additional rides after they hit the day pass or month pass prices. But for riders who purchase paper tickets or use cash onboard, there’s no way to track and stop charging once they’ve hit the day or month cost.
For an adult, the $100 month pass is currently equal to 40 rides. For a daily rider, the monthly cost wouldn’t go up; they would just hit the $100 cap sooner.
But even with the price increase, an adult taking the bus to and from work as often as four days a week wouldn’t always hit the monthly price cap.
Youth and honored citizens now reach the $28 monthly price cap after 23 rides. With the price increase, they would reach the cap after 20 rides.
“We should be incentivizing people to ride transit, not driving them away with increased fares that further impede their ability to ride transit,” Lane Shaffer, a high school student and member of the Multnomah Youth Commission, told TriMet’s board. While high schoolers enrolled in Portland Public Schools receive free TriMet rides during the school year, the same isn’t true for every district in TriMet’s service area, Shaffer noted.
TriMet acknowledged that the proposed fare increase “would result in both a disparate impact on riders of color and a disproportionate burden on riders on a low income.”
“The way to sort of minimize, mitigate or avoid these impacts is really to lean into our monthly fair cap process, as well as to start expanding registration in the low-income fare program, specifically for people of color as well as limited English proficient communities,” TriMet Chief Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Officer John Gardner said at the board’s April 26 meeting.
TriMet offers the honored citizen rate to seniors, people with disabilities and low-income riders in households making less than double the federal poverty level, which means $29,160 per year for a one-person household. More than 50,000 people have signed up for the low-income fare reduction program since it started in 2018.
TriMet director Kathy Wai, who represents Clackamas County, said she wanted to see more effort made to increase enrollment in the low-income fare reduction program.
“I kind of want to see us doing the low-income program, do a stellar job of that first, before thinking about a current increase to fares,” Wai said.
To offset the impacts of the fare increases, TriMet leadership proposed expanding access and registration for the reduced fare program and making program enrollment valid for three years, an increase from the current two years.
For more than a decade prior to 2012, TriMet had increased fares almost every year, usually by just five cents.
“Costs have increased for everyone in the past two years, and I acknowledge that TriMet is facing financial difficulties like all of us are,” Paxton Rothwell, a Northeast Portland resident, told the board. “But raising the fare is not the answer — especially true given that only a small percent of your revenue actually comes from farebox collections.”
TriMet averaged 1.14 million boardings each week in March. Passenger revenue covered just 13.3% of the direct cost of running service last year — or an even smaller percentage of total expenses, factoring in costs like agency administration and capital improvements.
Passenger fares used to cover a larger portion of operations cost, even as high as 39.4% a decade ago, but that percentage shrank as the cost of operations climbed while fares remained stagnant. Ridership shrank when COVID-19 hit, but has started to recover.
The increased fare rates would bring in an additional $4.9 million each year, TriMet estimated, bringing passenger revenues for the next fiscal year to $56.2 million. The agency’s expected revenue for the year is $958 million.
In November 2022, TriMet's board reviewed three potential rate increases submitted by staff, all increasing youth and honored citizen fares by half as much as adult fares: a 20-cent increase for adult fares, effective September 2023; a 30-cent increase, effective January 2024; and a 40-cent increase, effective September 2024. Five board members voted to move forward on the 30-cent increase in January 2024, while Wai and Kim voted for the September 2024 option.