TriMet bus

A TriMet rider puts their bike on the rack before boarding the Oregon City-bound bus.

 PMG file photo

TriMet is considering its first across-the-board fare increase in over a decade, which would raise adult tickets by 30 cents and youth and honored citizen tickets by 15 cents.

Dozens of riders spoke in opposition to the proposed fare hike at TriMet’s board meeting on April 26. The board will vote on the proposal at its May 24 meeting.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.