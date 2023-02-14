TriMet bus kills pedestrian near the Gateway Transit Center Hailey Dunn/KOIN 6 News Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The location of the fatal Feb. 14 TriMet crash. Courtesy: KOIN 6 News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A pedestrian was killed when struck by a TriMet bus near the Gateway Transit Center on the morning of Tuesday, Feb.14.According to the Portland Police Bureau, the collision happened near Northeast Pacific Street and Northeast 99th Avenue, east of the bus center’s entrance.Authorities have not yet released the name of the pedestrian. Police said the involved bus driver stayed at the scene.KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Motor Vehicles Trimet Pedestrian Fatality Gateway Transit Center Portland Police Bureau Tuesday, Feb. 14 Bus Driver Recommended for you Local Events