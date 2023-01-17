TriMet announced on Jan. 17 that all 31 of its FX buses are expected to return to service within a few weeks.
The 60-foot articulated buses were pulled from service on Nov. 2, 2022, after TriMet identified a defect that allowed bolts on the frame to come loose. This led the manufacturer, Nova Bus, to issue an industry-wide recall while it worked on a solution.
“After extensive testing and analysis over more than eight weeks, we are confident that the buses can be put back into service safely,” TriMet said in the announcement.
According to TriMet, Nova is replacing a spherical washer between the mounting plate and frame of the bus with a solid spacer that will allow for full tightening of bolts. Riders may start seeing the big, green buses back on the road in coming days, TriMet said, but initially they won’t be picking up riders as our operators reacquaint themselves with the buses and new operators get trained on them. The aim is to return the buses to FX2-Division service line within the next few weeks or so.
“We appreciate our riders’ patience and understanding as we worked with Nova Bus to resolve this issue and ensure the buses could operate safely. We are eager to see the bendy buses back on the street and restore one of the key features of our new FX — Frequent Express — service. Not only do articulated buses have room for more riders on board, they help speed up bus trips with all-door boarding, bikes on board and other features that make it faster and easier to ride,” TriMet said.
TriMet purchased 31 of the buses for service on the newly launched FX2 line between Portland and Gresham. Each one costs $935,000. Nova Bus is a member of Volvo Group and builds them at a facility in Plattsburgh, New York. The new buses are painted green because of the environmental benefits of being able to move more riders more quickly along the line. Regular TriMet buses are replacing them until they return to service.
TriMet is the regional transit agency serving most of the TriMet-county area. The FX- Division line was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic reduced bus ridership. Construction continued through the pandemic after the federal government agreed to fund 50% of it.
