Bus fix

A new TriMet 60-foot articulated bus before it was pulled from service.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

TriMet announced on Jan. 17 that all 31 of its FX buses are expected to return to service within a few weeks.

The 60-foot articulated buses were pulled from service on Nov. 2, 2022, after TriMet identified a defect that allowed bolts on the frame to come loose. This led the manufacturer, Nova Bus, to issue an industry-wide recall while it worked on a solution.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

