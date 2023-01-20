TriMet will honor the life and legacy of civil right icon Rosa Parks with free rides on her birthday, Saturday, Feb. 4. C-TRAN and Portland Streetcar will also suspend fare collection for the day, to promote transit equity and encourage reflection on Rosa Parks’ historic stand for equality on board a city bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. Her refusal to give up her seat to a white person led to the U.S. Supreme Court decision, declaring segregation unconstitutional on public transit, bringing a turning point in the Civil Rights Movement.
Later this month and throughout 2023, TriMet will pay tribute to Rosa Parks with a bus decorated with special artwork in her honor. Created by Portland-based artist Hampton Rodriguez, “Rosa Parks’s Legacy” includes images depicting her arrest, the struggle to end segregation and the freedom she achieved, through equal access to public transportation. The bus will be assigned to different routes daily and will serve riders across TriMet's 533-square-mile service district for the rest of the year.
