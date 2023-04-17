MAX riders will experience service disruptions in Northeast Portland through Saturday, May 6.
TriMet has suspended light rail service between the Gateway Transit Center and the Northeast 7th Avenue MAX station as part of its “A Better Red” project. Shuttle buses will run every five minutes during peak hours to connect the stops, adding around 30 minutes to each trip.
“We suggest planning your trip in advance. Use our trip planning tools to ensure you reach your destination the fastest, whether by bus, MAX or shuttle buses,” TriMet said.
Over the next few weeks, workers will work on the tracks near the Gateway Transit Center and the Hollywood Transit Center. The goal of the project is to improve service along the Red Line, including adding stations between Hillsboro and Beaverton.
“Riders and community members in Beaverton and Hillsboro have been requesting more MAX service for years,” TriMet said. “During the afternoon peak, Blue Line trains are full while Red Line trains are generally only half-full, suggesting that many riders need to travel farther west than Beaverton Transit Center.”
The project is expected to be finished by Fall 2024.
