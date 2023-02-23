TriMet worked to restore service on Thursday, Feb. 23, after an unexpectedly severe winter storm caused widespread transportation problems on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
TriMet service was especially disrupted on routes in the higher elevations, where the most snow began accumulating the earliest.
But Thursday morning, TriMet said about 18 bus lines continue to be suspended temporarily, with most of the lines serving higher elevations. All that were running were using heavy-duty chains. Riders were advised to bundle up, watch their step — especially on stairs, around platforms and when boarding — and expect delays.
According to TriMet, MAX trains were running with 15- to 30-minute delays. With ice being the biggest factor that can affect MAX service, TriMet ran trains overnight to clear the overhead wires and have been warming up track components throughout the day.
However, TriMet warned, other issues, like autos crashing onto the tracks or tree branches snapping from the weight of snow and falling into the right of way, could also impact their transit service.
Because of a state of emergency issued by Multnomah County, TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warm place who is unable to pay fare through 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Those in need should tell drivers when boarding.
“If you can stay home today, please do so. But if you need to make a trip, go to trimet.org/alerts before you step out the door to see whether there are disruptions that may impact your travel,” TriMet said.
More information about TriMet service during winter weather and tips for riding can be found at trimet.org/winterweather.
