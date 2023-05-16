featured Two firefighters receive minor injuries battling massive Portland apartment blaze Police say they've responded to the complex 14 times in the past year, and fire crews have responded 28 times. Hayley Dunn and Aimee Plante, KOIN 6 News May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two firefighters received minor injuries battling the four-alarm fire that broke out at a Southwest Portland apartment building late Tuesday morning, May 16. Fire officials say there is a possibility that the building could collapse.Also, Portland police told KOIN 6 News that they’ve responded to the complex 14 times and Portland fire crews have responded 28 times — all in just the last year.One resident, Damien Warren, told the Portland Tribune that a resident on the third floor had started numerous fires and often pulled fire alarms.Of the two injured firefighters, one continued to work at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital after experiencing high blood pressure.KOIN 6 News is partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Read the entire story here. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Multnomah Security And Public Safety Portland Apartment Fire Portland Fire & Rescue News Locations Multnomah County Portland Downtown Portland Recommended for you Local Events