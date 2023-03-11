A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted two people in a Feb. 11 killing in Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon N. Gilpin, 29, was indicted on nine charges: one count of Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Hindering Prosecution, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Felisha M. Cunningham, 34, was indicted on one count of Hindering Prosecution and one Count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Both are in the Clackamas County Jail on unrelated charges.
The victim is identified as Torn Saephan, 41. The Medical Examiner has confirmed the manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 11 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When officers arrived, they located a deceased male victim. The suspects had already left the scene.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation.
Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Devin Franklin is prosecuting this case. In addition to the Multnomah County charges, Gilpin and Cunningham were indicted by a Clackamas County grand jury on multiple charges stemming from a Feb. 14 incident in Wilsonville.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Gilpin and Cunningham were arrested after a vehicle pursuit and deputy-involved shooting that wounded Gilpin.
As a result of the incident, Gilpin was indicted on the following charges: Attempted Murder, Unlawful use of a Weapon, Felon in possession of a firearm, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Endangering Another, and Reckless Driving
Cunningham was indicted on the following charges: Attempted Murder (2 counts), Unlawful use of a Weapon (2 counts), Felon in possession of a firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.
The shooting was ruled justified.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
