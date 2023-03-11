Murder indictment

Portland police at the scene of the Feb. 11 killing.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted two people in a Feb. 11 killing in Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon N. Gilpin, 29, was indicted on nine charges: one count of Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, three counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Hindering Prosecution, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.



