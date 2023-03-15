A man and woman were reported shot and killed early Wednesday at the Embassy Suites Hotel near Portland International Airport.
The shooting is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau and the Port of Portland Police, which confirmed the two to several news outlets.
The shooting reportedly happened around 2 a.m. on March 15.
The East County Major Crimes Team (EMCT) is currently investigating the incident. The Port of Portland operates Portland International Airport and said there is no threat there or in the surrounding area.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact EMCT lead detective Jenn Ritschard through the tip line: 503-926-1506
The incident is at least the second shooting at the hotel in five months. An 18-year-old was shot and killed at the hotel in November 2022.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”