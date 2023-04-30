Two men were were shot and killed early Sunday in the Centennial Neighborhood.
The name of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available.
Two men were were shot and killed early Sunday in the Centennial Neighborhood.
The name of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 3:14 a.m. on April 30 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 16600 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive. When they arrived, officers located a decease adult male at the scene. A short time later, officers found another deceased adult male in the 17100 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive.
The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived.
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696 or Det. Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov, (503)823-0441 and reference case number 23-111647.
KOIN 6 New is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and continued to this story.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.