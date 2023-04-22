The most recent homicide investigation began at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting inside of a business in the 5200 block of Southeast Foster Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person deceased. Detectives from the Homicide Unit and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division responded to begin their investigation.
Before that, the first the homicide investigation began at 2:16 a.m. on April 22 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. When officers arrived, they located a man deceased at the scene.
The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. Northeast Killingsworth Street was closed between Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Lombard Street for several hours.
Police are also investigating a shooting that injured one person late Thursday evening in Southeast Portland.
The investigation began just after 11 p.m. on April 20 when officers responded to a report of a shooting near an auto repair shop in the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man in an RV behind the building with a gunshot wound to a leg.
After tourniquets were applied, the victim was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.
