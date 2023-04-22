Two shootings

The most recent homicide investigation began at approximately 10:26 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting inside of a business in the 5200 block of Southeast Foster Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person deceased. Detectives from the Homicide Unit and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division responded to begin their investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Det. Meghan Burkeen at meghan.burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or Det. Brian Sims at brian.sims@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-105084.

