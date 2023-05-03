Two men were shot and killed in a strip mall parking lot on Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
The names of the victims were not immediately released and one man has been detained.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 2:45 p.m. on May 3 when Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Barbur Square strip mall in the 9100 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two men deceased in a parking lot.
One person was detained and no one else is being sought.
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Barbur closed between Southwest 30th Avenue and Southwest Alice Street for several hours.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, or Det. Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, or 503-823-0696, and reference case number 23-115074.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
