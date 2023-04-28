Two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes Thursday eying and early Friday.
The names of the victims were not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent victim was a man in a wheelchair killed by a hit-and-run crash in the Montavilla Neighborhood. The investigation began at 12:11 a.m. on April 28 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Portland Fire & Rescue personnel also responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
The suspect driver left the scene before police were called and has not been located. No suspect information was immediately released released.
Anyone with information about this crash or the involved driver is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-109538.
Before that, a person died Thursday evening after being hit by a train in Northeast Portland.
According to KOIN 6 News, at around 7:30 p.m. on April 27, a Union Pacific train hit and killed a person just west of Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
No other information was immediately available.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
