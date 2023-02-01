Two Portland Police Officers were transported to a local hospital Wednesday, Feb. 1, following the arrest of a suspect who attacked them.
The suspect, identified as Lonnie Allen Hart, is facing one count of fourth-degree assault, two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of harassment. Hart was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and will be booked upon his release.
Just before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue after residents of an apartment building called 911 to report an individual checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside. Officers entered the building and were attacked by the suspect, according to the police department.
The two officers, aided by two community members, were able to gain control of the suspect and take him into custody, but not before the officers were injured. The extent of the officers' injuries resulting from the assault was serious enough to warrant medical attention.
Both officers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this case who has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau's Detective Division at 503-823-0400 and reference case No. 23-29554.