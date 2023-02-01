020823-twocopsinjured

Two Portland police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while arresting a suspect on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

 PMG File Photo

Two Portland Police Officers were transported to a local hospital Wednesday, Feb. 1, following the arrest of a suspect who attacked them.

The suspect, identified as Lonnie Allen Hart, is facing one count of fourth-degree assault, two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of harassment. Hart was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and will be booked upon his release.

