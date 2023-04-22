Portland police are investigating two shootings in two days, including an early Saturday fatality in the Cully Neighborhood.
The victims were not immediately identified and no one has been arrested.
The homicide investigation began at 2:16 a.m. on April 22 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. When officers arrived, they located a man deceased at the scene.
The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. Northeast Killingsworth Street was closed between Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Lombard Street for several hours.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det/ Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433, or Det. Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0449 and reference case number 23-103860.
Police are also investigating a shooting that injured one person late Thursday evening in Southeast Portland.
The investigation began just after 11 p.m. on April 20 when officers responded to a report of a shooting near an auto repair shop in the 3100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man in an RV behind the building with a gunshot wound to a leg.
After tourniquets were applied, the victim was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
