Two teenagers have been arrested after stabbing another teen during a robbery in the Hillsdale Neighborhood of Southwest Portland on Friday.
The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
Two teenagers have been arrested after stabbing another teen during a robbery in the Hillsdale Neighborhood of Southwest Portland on Friday.
The victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 5:10 p.m. on April 7 when Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1400 block of Southwest Vermont Street. When they arrived, the officers 13-year-old boy injured. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and treated for injuries that are serious but non-life-threatening.
Officers learned the boy was approached by two male suspects, robbed and stabbed with a knife, and one suspect displayed what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects then ran off.
Officers searched the area for the suspects. At 5:41 p.m., a caller reported that two boys matching the suspects’ description were in the 1400 block of Southwest Bertha Boulevard. Officers challenged the suspects and took them into custody.
A knife was recovered from one of the suspects and a realistic looking airsoft pistol was located next to where the boys were sitting.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed control of the investigation. They booked a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old into the Multnomah County Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. The 15-year-old was charged with robbery in the first degree and assault in the second degree. The 17-year-old was charged with robbery in the first degree and robbery in the second degree.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed any portion of the incident, or captured video, and has not already spoken to police is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-89891.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.