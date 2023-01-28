020123-merkleyeomedia

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley speaks during a Friday, Jan. 27, event for Mass Casitas in Portland. He also spoke to journalists in Bend, regarding efforts in Congress to support journalism organizations.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s congressional committee assignments have ranged from appropriations and budgets to environmental concerns and foreign relations, with a dozen subcommittees thrown in for good measure.

The Oregon Democrat’s work in Congress affects people across the state. But he knows many of those people have little understanding of his legislative efforts or the effects that decisions made in Washington, D.C., could have on them.