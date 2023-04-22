Gable court

Frank Gable at his home in Kansas after his release.

 Courtesy photo: Francke family

The next step in Oregon criminal defendant Frank Gable’s fight to have his name cleared in the murder of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke could be announced as soon as Monday, April 24.

That is when the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to say whether it will consider the Oregon Department of Justice’s appeal of two lower federal court rulings that found Gable is likely innocent and did not receive a fair trial in the case of the 1989 murder.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

