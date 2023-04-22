The next step in Oregon criminal defendant Frank Gable’s fight to have his name cleared in the murder of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke could be announced as soon as Monday, April 24.
That is when the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to say whether it will consider the Oregon Department of Justice’s appeal of two lower federal court rulings that found Gable is likely innocent and did not receive a fair trial in the case of the 1989 murder.
The court held a conference on the appeal on the April 14 and a second one on April 21, leading to speculation that at least one judge is seriously interested in the case.
Here is what the court said about the case on its blog after the April 21 conference:
“More than thirty years ago, Oregon Department of Corrections Director Michael Francke was murdered in front of his office building. A tip led investigators to respondent Frank Gable, who was charged and convicted of the murder, and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Because no physical evidence was found, the state’s case rested exclusively on witness testimony. But in the decades since trial, nearly all the witnesses have recanted (although one witness has recanted his recantation). They attributed their false testimony to investigative misconduct. And the trial court excluded evidence that another man, John Crouse, had confessed multiple times to the murder (although it appears that the jury did hear some information about Crouse’s confession and the fact that he later recanted). The case has generated wide public interest, has been the subject of “unsolved murder” style podcasts, and the victim’s brother believes Gable is innocent.
“Gable filed a federal habeas petition asserting various claims, including constitutional violations based on the trial court’s exclusion of Crouse’s confession. Although Gable’s constitutional claims were procedurally defaulted because he failed to raise them in state court, the district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit excused the default under the “actual innocence” exception recognized by Schlup v. Delo. On the merits, both courts held that the state trial court violated Gable’s due process rights by excluding evidence of third-party guilt.
“The state of Oregon now seeks review. It argues that the 9th Circuit’s error was so clear that summary reversal is warranted. Alternatively, it asks the court to take the case and set it for oral argument. Clearly, at least one of the justices is taking a very close look.”
Gable was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was freed pending the appeal and has been living trouble-free in Kansas with his wife.
The court could decline the appeal, reverse the lower court rulings without comment, or schedule it for a full hearing.
