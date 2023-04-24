Wrongly convicted murderer Frank Gable is closer to freedom than he has ever been since being arrested for the 1989 killing of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday, April 24, to accept the Oregon Department of Justice’s appeal of two lower federal court rulings that found Gable was innocent and did not receive a fair trial. He had been sentenced to life in prison without parole, but was released pending the appeal in June 2019.
The case will now likely go back to the U.S. District Court for Oregon for a short conference to wrap things up, then Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson must decide whether to give Gable or new trial or drop the charges, ODOJ spokesman Roy Kaufman told the Portland Tribune.
“This represents the end of the appeals that DOJ has been handling,” Kaufman said.
Deputy Marion County District Attorney Brendan Murphy said ODOJ is still involved in deciding what to do with the case, however.
"We will be discussing process and next steps with our partners at the Department of "Justice accordingly," Murphy told the Portland Tribune.
A new trial would be difficult because almost all of the previous witnesses against Gable have recanted their testimony and some have died since the original 1991 conviction. In addition, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Acosta found that police and prosecutors committed misconduct during the initial investigation, a charge the Justice Department did not refute during its appeals.
Francke’s brothers, Kevin and Patrick, have long believed Gable is innocent. They celebrated the ruling and praised Gable’s federal public defenders, especially lead attorney Nell Brown.
“God bless her and her family and Frank Gable and his family also. Big day, red letter day,” Patrick Francke told the Portland Tribune. “Best part is Frank is free and his permanent freedom is more assured than at any time in the past 33 years.”
It would have taken the approval of four Supreme Court justices to accept the appeal. At least one justice was interested in the case because the court considered it twice, once on April 14 and then again on April 21.
Here is how SCOTUSblog, an independent news and analysis site that focuses on the U.S. Supreme Court, described the case:
“More than thirty years ago, Oregon Department of Corrections Director Michael Francke was murdered in front of his office building. A tip led investigators to respondent Frank Gable, who was charged and convicted of the murder, and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Because no physical evidence was found, the state’s case rested exclusively on witness testimony. But in the decades since trial, nearly all the witnesses have recanted (although one witness has recanted his recantation). They attributed their false testimony to investigative misconduct. And the trial court excluded evidence that another man, John Crouse, had confessed multiple times to the murder (although it appears that the jury did hear some information about Crouse’s confession and the fact that he later recanted). The case has generated wide public interest, has been the subject of “unsolved murder” style podcasts, and the victim’s brother believes Gable is innocent.
“Gable filed a federal habeas petition asserting various claims, including constitutional violations based on the trial court’s exclusion of Crouse’s confession. Although Gable’s constitutional claims were procedurally defaulted because he failed to raise them in state court, the district court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit excused the default under the “actual innocence” exception recognized by Schlup v. Delo. On the merits, both courts held that the state trial court violated Gable’s due process rights by excluding evidence of third-party guilt.
“The state of Oregon now seeks review. It argues that the 9th Circuit’s error was so clear that summary reversal is warranted. Alternatively, it asks the court to take the case and set it for oral argument. Clearly, at least one of the justices is taking a very close look.”
A recent Portland Tribune story on the case and appeal can be found online.
