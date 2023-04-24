Gable ruling

Frank Gable at his home in Kansas, where he has been living since being released from prison in June 2019.

 Contributed photo: Francke family

Wrongly convicted murderer Frank Gable is closer to freedom than he has ever been since being arrested for the 1989 killing of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday, April 24, to accept the Oregon Department of Justice’s appeal of two lower federal court rulings that found Gable was innocent and did not receive a fair trial. He had been sentenced to life in prison without parole, but was released pending the appeal in June 2019.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

