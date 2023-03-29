The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to accept the Oregon Department of Justice’s last-ditch effort to return Frank Gable to prison. The decision could have ramifications for other convicts appealing their sentences across the country, too.

The department is asking the court to reverse two lower federal court rulings that found Gable was wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke over 34 years ago. Gable’s federal public defenders are urging the court to reject the department’s appeal of the most recent ruling.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you