The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to accept the Oregon Department of Justice’s last-ditch effort to return Frank Gable to prison. The decision could have ramifications for other convicts appealing their sentences across the country, too.
The department is asking the court to reverse two lower federal court rulings that found Gable was wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke over 34 years ago. Gable’s federal public defenders are urging the court to reject the department’s appeal of the most recent ruling.
The justice department filed its final motion on Friday, March 24. The justices have scheduled a conference for April 14 to decide whether to deny the appeal, summarily reverse the previous rulings, or set the case for arguments. The court could reject the appeal within days or request more court records to consider it further before making a decision.
Among other things, the state’s attorneys said the lower courts misconstrued previous U.S. Supreme Court rulings that restrict when such post-conviction evidence can be introduced and considered during appeals. The attorneys accuse the lower courts of trying to expand limits on the rights of defendants imposed in Chambers v. Mississippi (1973) and Schlup v. Delo (1995).
Francke’s brothers Kevin and Patrick believe Gable is innocent and oppose the appeal. Beyond unfairly sending Gable back to prison, they fear the appeal could allow the new conservative majority on the court to restrict the current legal grounds for appealing wrongful convictions. Justice Samuel Alito has been especially outspoken about wanting to limit the appeal rights of criminal defendants, they say.
Francke was killed in 1989 and Gable, a low-level Salem drug dealer, was convicted of the murder by a Marion County jury in 1991. He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. After exhausting his state court appeals, Gable successful appealed his conviction in two federal courts.
Gable’s conviction was first reversed by Oregon U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta in 2018. He ruled that Gable was likely innocent, did not receive a fair trial and that no reasonable jury would convict him given new evidence presented in his appeal. Acosta said Gable should either be released from prison or given a new trial. The justice department released Gable while it appealed Acosta’s ruling. He is currently living with his wife in Kansas, where he has not gotten into any trouble.
Acosta’s ruling was then upheld by a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, Sept. 29.
“The facts on appeal are extraordinary,” 9th Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Nguyen wrote in the panel’s 30-page opinion. “Since trial, nearly all the witnesses who directly implicated Gable have recanted. Many explain they intended to frame Gable after hearing he was a police informant. They attribute their false testimony to significant investigative misconduct, which the State — remarkably — does not dispute.”
The opinion also cited a portion of Acosta’s ruling that found Gable did not receive a fair trial because jurors were not allowed to learn that another petty Salem criminal named Johnny Crouse had confessed to the murder, with details that had not been publicly released, months before Gable was arrested and charged with the crime. The three-judge panel cited Crouse’s confession in their ruling.
In its filings, the justice department argued that the three judge panel was simply wrong when it ruled that Gable’s attorneys should have been allowed to present evidence of Crouse’s confession to the jury. The state’s lawyers also argue that the panel was wrong to believe it is meaningful that virtually every witness against Gable has since recanted their testimony.
The department still does not dispute accusations of investigative misconduct, including the misuse of lie detector tests to shape the testimony of the witnesses against Gable, however.
“As Gable’s expert explained, the investigators used widely discredited polygraph and interrogation techniques as a ‘psychological club’ to elicit the statements against Gable. The prosecution then built their entire case on that tainted foundation,” the 9th Circuit Court panel wrote.
Department attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to either summarily reverse the 9th Circuit Court panel’s opinion or accept the appeal and set the case for arguemnts.
In their filings, Gable’s attorneys summarized the evidence presented during their appeal and said the 9th Circuit Court panel made the right decision after spending months reviewing the lengthy court filings. They urged the Supreme Court justices to summarily dismiss the state’s appeal.
Court policies require a conference on the appeal to be conducted within a matter of weeks, after which the justices will decide where to reject or accept the appeal.
Francke's murder is one of the most high-profile killings in Oregon’s history. He was stabbed in the heart and bled to death outside his office in the department headquarters known as the Dome Building on Jan. 17, 1989. Despite Crouse’s confession, no suspect was charged with the crime until Gable, 15 months after the killing.
Crouse said he accidentally killed Francke during a scuffle when the corrections director caught him burglarizing his car. The confession was taken by Oregon Department of Justice criminal investigator Randy Martinek, who still believes Crouse was telling the truth. Crouse has since died.
Gable has always denied killing Francke and no physical evidence connects him to the crime.
“In spite of the obvious misconduct, in spite of a valid confession, in spite of having not one shred of evidence that would even suggest that Frank Gable might have been involved, the State continued, and today still continues their pursuit to keep him guilty, and keep the case officially closed,” Patrick Francke told the Portland Tribune.
“There's the million dollar question: Why, in spite of the obvious fact that Frank is actually innocent, does the State do everything in their merciless power, to prolong the inevitable?”
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Roseblum is not participating in the appeal decisions because she was serving on the Oregon Court of Appeals when it denied Gable's state appeal.
The filings are on the U.S. Supreme Court’s website.