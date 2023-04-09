Union Gospel Mission in expects to serve more than 900 meals in honor of Easter Day, including brunch at its Old Town location and hot meals delivered throughout the week.
The annual Easter Day brunch began at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at 15 N.W. Third Avenue in Portland. Meals include scrambled eggs with cheese, biscuits and gravy, a slice of ham, fruit salad, a pastry, and coffee, water, and juice. Guests will have the option of dining in or taking a meal to-go.
The Mission will also serve more than 900 Easter meals this week to help those experiencing homelessness through the Search + Rescue mobile outreach that visits camps throughout the Portland metro area, in addition to its Winter shelter in Southeast Portland.
In addition, the Mission also prepared 400 Easter food baskets for families who are housed but are unable to provide an Easter brunch for their families.
“UGM wants to make the holiday week a little extra special for those experiencing homelessness, especially since many are separated from family and can’t have a typical celebration,” the Mission said.
Union Gospel Mission has been serving Portland since 1927. It provides meals and care for the homeless and operates LifeChange, a transformative recovery program for men, women and children. Donations are accept at ugmportland.org/donate, by calling 503-274-4483, or by mailing a check to 3 N.W. Third Avenue, Portland, OR 97209.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”