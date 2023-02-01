020823-shelterinplace

Police are looking for two people, allegedly armed, in Southeast Portland.

 Courtesy Photo: KOIN 6 News

A man and woman suspected of robbing a convenience store Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 in Southeast Portland, were taken into custody by Portland police.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant to an apartment in the 2100 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The two suspects were taken into custody around 1 p.m.