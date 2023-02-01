featured Update: Armed robbery suspects in SE Portland taken into custody Hailey Dunn, KOIN 6 News Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police are looking for two people, allegedly armed, in Southeast Portland. Courtesy Photo: KOIN 6 News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man and woman suspected of robbing a convenience store Wednesday morning, Feb. 1 in Southeast Portland, were taken into custody by Portland police.Officers were able to obtain a search warrant to an apartment in the 2100 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The two suspects were taken into custody around 1 p.m.While the search was ongoing, residents in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood were urged to shelter in place, and streets were closed for a wide section of Southeast Portland.Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a convenience store. At the scene, the store employee told officers that two people with guns robbed the store before running away.KOIN 6 News is a partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Read the full story here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Portland Police Shelter In Place Armed Suspects Law The Economy Business Armed Forces Trade Crime Police Criminal Law Locations Portland Southeast Portland Recommended for you Local Events