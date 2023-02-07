Police have arrested a suspect who fled a traffic stop after a lengthy Monday night standoff in Northeast Portland.

Levi Jon Lapage, 32, Lapage is charged with attempting to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude on foot, burglary in the first degree, and two counts of identity theft. Lapage also had a valid felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board for identity theft. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

