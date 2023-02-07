Evidence recovered from inside the car the suspect was driving includes: a vest with armor plating, a disassembled assault rifle, rifle rounds, a loaded drum style magazine, someone else's work identification and driver's license, and $2,985 in cash.
Evidence recovered from inside the car the suspect was driving includes: a vest with armor plating, a disassembled assault rifle, rifle rounds, a loaded drum style magazine, someone else's work identification and driver's license, and $2,985 in cash.
Courtesy photo: PPB
The handgun recovered when the suspect was arrested after a standoff.
Police have arrested a suspect who fled a traffic stop after a lengthy Monday night standoff in Northeast Portland.
Levi Jon Lapage, 32, Lapage is charged with attempting to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude on foot, burglary in the first degree, and two counts of identity theft. Lapage also had a valid felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board for identity theft. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the incident began at at approximately 5:51 p.m. on Feb. 6 when East Precinct officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle without license plates in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street for a traffic violation.
The vehicle fled the stop and was tracked by the Portland Police Air Support Unit as it drove through East Portland. It eventually drove over spike strips deployed by police near the Glisan Street on ramp to Interstate 205.
According to police, the suspect exited the freeway and bailed on foot from the car near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street. The suspect then entered a home. The residents were evacuated uninjured, and police surrounded the home.
Officers with the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene. Northeast 122nd Avenue was closed between Northeast Russell Street and Northeast Fremont Street.
After several hours, the suspect was located hiding in the attic of the garage and taken into custody.
According to police, inside the car Lapage was driving, officers found a vest with armor plating, a disassembled assault rifle, rifle rounds, a loaded drum style magazine, someone else's work identification and driver's license, and $2,985. A handgun was also recovered during Lapage's arrest.
Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the non-emergency number at (503)823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #23-34540.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”