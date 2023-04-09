Lightpole update

Light poles being removed from Colonel Summers Park in late February before replacement funds were found.

 Courtesy phopto: Sylvia McGauley

The City Council approved an emergency ordinance on Wednesday, April 5, to speed up the replacement of structurally dangerous light poles in Portland parks.

The council now expects that all replacement poles will be manufactured and delivered within six months, not the 16 months originally anticipated.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

