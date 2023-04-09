The City Council approved an emergency ordinance on Wednesday, April 5, to speed up the replacement of structurally dangerous light poles in Portland parks.
The council now expects that all replacement poles will be manufactured and delivered within six months, not the 16 months originally anticipated.
The cost of the replacement project is now set at $18.5 million, slightly higher than the $15 million originally estimated.
Portland Parks & Recreation has identified 243 light poles in 12 parks that need to be replaced. It had only $5 million when their planned removals were first announced on Feb. 22. Despite not having the money to replace any of the police, the bureau almost immediately removed 116 poles in Colonel Sanders Park, Irving Park, Sellwood Park and Sellwood Riverfront Park. The bureau said that left those parks with 18 posts out of their original 134.
The removals prompted protests from nearby residents who said the four parks were almost completely dark at night and much more dangerous than before the light poles were removed.
A nonprofit organization supporting Mt. Tabor Park also protested plans to remove 81 of the 216 light poles in it. Friends of Mt. Tabor Park wrote Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler to say the park is on the list of National Registry of Historic Places and the poles there are recognized as part of its historic character.
"I understand the importance of lighting in our parks and am committed to finding a solution to address the public's valid concerns. I have spent the past several weeks in impacted parks talking with neighbors. I share their concerns,” Parks Commissioner Dan Ryan said when announcing the filing of the ordinance on March 29.
KOIN 6 News reports the replacement poles will look like the concrete ones being removed.
“The poles have been selected and look almost identical to the current ones which has been the consistent input shared by the community with the bureau for many years,” Portland Parks & Recreation spokesman Mark Ross told the station. “While the light fixtures have not been selected yet, PPR is in the process of identifying fixtures that most closely match the original ones, are able to be easily maintained, which meet wildlife-friendly criteria and [recommended] have a color-correlated temperature.”
The bureau reportedly launched its Light Pole Safety Project after someone who strung a hammock between a pole and a tree in a park was injured when the pole fell. The bureau said it inspected 1,000 poles, some of them more than 100 years old, and identified those that were structurally unsafe and needed to be replaced.
The March 29 press release said Ryan has identified an additional $8.7 million for the project. That includes $2 million from Metro’s park and nature bond, $2 million in federal funds, and $4.7 million to be included in the next parks bureau budget that takes effect on July 1. Although the total is still short of the required $18.5 million, the bureau said it is confident of closing the gap and will use the additional funds to purchase all replacement poles at the same time. The entire project will now be completed by October of this year, the bureau said.
The ordinance says the funds will be an addition to stage two the bureau’s ongoing Energy Savings Performance Contract that is intended to reduce energy use and improve lighting in numerous parks. The contract is with McKinstry Essention LLC, which will remove and replace the remaining poles.
In the meantime, the release said that in the case of the four parks where poles were already removed, the city will explore temporary lighting, similar to what is already installed in Lownsdale and Chapman parks. Once the poles are first replaced in those four parks, the bureau will announce a coordinated schedule to remove and replacement poles in other affected parks.
“We took extraordinary measures to partner with other jurisdictions to address an extraordinary project. I’m proud of PP&R and my team and grateful to our partners, so a project that would usually take a city bureau years to fix will now take months,” Ryan said in the release.
The project is expected to save Portland Parks and Recreation an estimated $79,000 per year by reducing its utility consumption by 15%. Ross said that these savings will be put toward the bureau’s immense $600 million backlog of deferred maintenance projects.
“The bureau anticipates that one in five park assets will fail within the next 15 years without new resources,” Ross said. “The savings from this effort can be used to address a multitude of maintenance needs that make up the bureau’s $600 million major maintenance gap articulated in the Sustainable Future project.”
The 2023 Oregon Legislature is considering a bill to allow voters to create parks districts to fund maintenance backlogs.
As for the removed antique light posts, Ross said that interested residents may be able to purchase their parts at the Rebuilding Center located at 3625 N. Mississippi Ave.
“The city’s contractor is responsible for disposing of the poles and fixtures,” he said. “In order to reduce waste, their sub-contractor intends to donate any viable removed parts to the Rebuilding Center. The remaining parts must be thrown out.”
KOIN 6 News contributed to this story. Their full story can be found here.