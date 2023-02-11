OLCC scandal

Fired OLCC Director Steve Marks addresses the media at a previous press conference.

 PMG photo: Sam Stites

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced that the Oregon Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into ethical violations revealed at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

The investigation announced on Friday, Feb. 10, will be conducted by the department's Criminal Division. It is related to the purchase of liquor by some staff of the OLCC and possibly others.

