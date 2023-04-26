Police shooting

The scene of the police and deputy shooting in Clackamas County.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Portland police say the man shot and killed by officers and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 24 was the suspect in a fatal shooting on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

The man – who has yet to be named – is suspected in the April 23 shooting Zachery Freeman, 29. The suspect was shot and killed after being pursued by Portland officers and Clackamas deputies late Monday. The officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

