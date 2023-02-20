One of two drivers involved in a fiery crash late Saturday in North Portland has died from their injuries.
The other driver and a passenger are still hospitalized with critical injuries. The Portland Police Bureau has not yet identified any of the victims.
According to police, investigators with the bureau's Traffic Investigations Unit have determined the crash was caused by speed racing. Both vehicles were traveling at a very high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed.
The investigation began at approximately 11:52 p.m. on Feb. 18, when North Precinct officers responded to the 5900 block of North Marine Drive on a report of a two vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they found that both vehicles wee on fire. Three people from the crash were transported to area hospitals for life threatening injuries.
Due to the extent of the injuries, the Major Crash Team was activated to respond. North Marine Drive was closed for several hours a quarter mile in each direction from the 5900 block as investigators from the team and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division collected evidence and processed the scene.
