Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing a man near the Oregon Historical Society and Portland Art Museum in downtown Portland late Tuesday.
Jonathan Grall, 25, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges.
The names of the victim was not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 10:57 p.m. on Jan. 31 when Central Precinct officers responded to a stabbing call in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. Paramedics arrived to treat the victim, but he died at the scene.
One person has been detained. The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Ninth Avenue were closed between Southwest Main Street and Southwest Jefferson Street for several hours.
The identity of the victim will be released after he is positively identified, the Medical Examiner has confirmed cause of death and after family members have been notified, police said.
