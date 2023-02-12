The medical examiner has determined that the man who was stabbed to death in the Lents Neighborhood on Friday, Feb. 10 committed suicide.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, an analysis of the evidence shows the wounds were self-inflicted.
The medical examiner has determined that the man who was stabbed to death in the Lents Neighborhood on Friday, Feb. 10 committed suicide.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, an analysis of the evidence shows the wounds were self-inflicted.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Police said the investigation began at 7:04 p.m. when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a person deceased in the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a home with apparent stab wounds.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene and are investigating. Southeast 98th Avenue was closed north of Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard during the early stages of the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det, William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or Det. Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 and reference case number 23-38314.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.