As of 2:20 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue continued to pour water from ladder trucks into a four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Southwest 14th and Taylor.

Just after the noon hour, firefighters took on a defensive position. Fire officials said they feared the building could collapse.

Fire rescue

Residents are evacuated from an apartment building fire on SW Taylor and 14th.
Fire, seen from Lincoln High School

Smoke is seen from nearby Lincoln High School.
I-405

Smoke from an apartment building fire spreads over I-405 before noon on Tuesday, May 16.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

