As of 2:20 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue continued to pour water from ladder trucks into a four-alarm fire at an apartment building on Southwest 14th and Taylor.
Just after the noon hour, firefighters took on a defensive position. Fire officials said they feared the building could collapse.
Just after noon, Rick Graves with PF&R told KOIN 6 reporters that crews have turned their efforts toward a defensive approach due to increased fire activity and to limit any further growth of the fire and save a neighboring building to the south.
“We had explosions that were busting glass out on one side of the structure, we had heavy smoke pushing out of the top, heavy dark smoke,” Graves said. “You can see now we have a little bit of change in the smoke color, so that indicates that the water is actually getting to the seed of the fire and cooling the flames rather than that dark smoke. I mean these are all indicators that we utilize in determining what tactics we’re going to move forward with.”
The building was not modernized with interior fire suppression and lacked a sprinkler system, according to PF&R.
"I was napping and woke up with smoke filling my room," Damien Warren, who lives in the upper southwest apartment, said.
Residents were rescued by firefighters, who helped people and their pets climb down a ladder from a fire escape. Portland Fire and Rescue had not announced any injuries or deaths as of 12:30 p.m., as the department continued battling the inferno.
Warren said the apartment next to him had two cats but the owners were at work. "I'm sure they didn't get the cats out. That's awful."
Firefighters attacked the fire from above and from the street after arriving before 11 a.m. Large flames were coming through broken windows in a corner apartment on the top floor as firefighters sprayed from below around 11:30 a.m.
Pumper truck crews working from as far away as Southwest 12th and Salmon drew water to help the fight on the far side of the sunken Interstate 405 freeway.
The freeway was closed in both directions after water, poured into the blaze, created dense smoke that filled the freeway underpasses.
Fire command "directed crews to withdraw from the building with increased fire growth," PF&R reported at 10:56 a.m. After 11:30, PF&R said crews were exiting the building "to perform Personal Accountability report ensuring all firefighters (are) accounted for."
PF&R moved emergency response vehicles away from the side of the building in case the building collapses, the department announced The 110-year-old apartment building at 1410 SW Taylor St. sits next to a vacant lot, where a ladder truck is parked, attacking the fire.
Warren said the landlords have attempted to evict a tenant on the third floor who has started fires and pulled fire alarms before. "If he started this one, seems like it stuck," Warren said.
Portland General Electric cut power to the area near the fire. PF&R said outages could last a few hours.
The fire could be seen from Lincoln High School, where students were locked in to avoid the fire and smoke danger. The school lost power Tuesday morning and was running lights on emergency generators. Lincoln High School Principal Peyton Chapman, in an email to parents, said the power outage was possibly due to a blown transformer.
Smoke from the fire can be seen across the Willamette River. Roiling black smoke was billowing over downtown, making breathing difficult from as far away as the Southwest Park Blocks.
