Police say a man was shot in Portland’s Hazelwood Neighborhood Monday, Jan. 16, and later died at an area hospital.

Update: Portland Police have identified the victim in a Monday, Jan. 16, homicide in the Hazelwood Neighborhood as Amado Santos, 24.

A medical examiner also confirmed his manner pf death to be homicide, and cause of death to be a gunshot wound.