Update: Man killed in Portland's Hazelwood Neighborhood shooting has been identified Jan 18, 2023 Jan 18, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Update: Portland Police have identified the victim in a Monday, Jan. 16, homicide in the Hazelwood Neighborhood as Amado Santos, 24.A medical examiner also confirmed his manner pf death to be homicide, and cause of death to be a gunshot wound.Santos' family has been notified of his death.Police say Santos was shot around 2:45 p.m., Monday and died of his wounds at an area hospital.Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Northeast 102nd Avenue and found Santos suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.Anyone who has information about the shooting, and who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov, or at (503)823-0441. Or contact Detective Shaye Samora at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov, or at (503)823-0768. Reference case No. 23-14764.