More local events to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, have recently been announced. They include now :
37th Annual MLK Jr. Day Breakfast: Sponsored by the Skanner Foundation, in-person again. Keynote speaker is renowned educational consultant and community advocate Eugene Hamilton. Attendees traditionally include business, community and elected leaders. Tickets start at $95 at theskanner.com/mlk-breakfast. From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Portland-Columbia Riverfront, 909 N. Hayden Island Drive. (formerly Red Lion Hotel).
Annual Keep Alive the Dream Tribute: The annual program sponsored by the World Arts Foundation honors pioneering activists, community leaders, artists, musicians and youths whose efforts have left lasting impacts in Oregon’s African American community. Performers and speakers will include DaNell Davmon & Greater Works, former state Sen. Margaret Carter, Arietta Ward and Alonzo Chadwick. Admission is free to the family-friendly event, with a suggested donation of $5 or five cans of non-perishable food. The event’s Victory Village marketplace houses vendors, regional agencies and artists. From 1 to 4 p.m. at Highland Christian Center, 7600 N.E. Glisan St. Masking is required.
Reclaim Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March: Everyone is invited to the 9th Annual March for Human Rights and Dignity sponsored by Don't Shoot Portland. It will begin at 1 p.m. at Penninsula Park, 700 North Rosa Parks Eay.
MLK Day of Service: Volunteers should bring weather protection and a water bottle. All tools and materials needed will be provided on-site. Locations include: Chimney Park, 9360 N. Columbia Blvd., Portland (sponsored by Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry Division from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Foster Floodplain Natural Area, 10602 S.E. Foster Road, Portland (sponsored by Johnson Creek Watershed Council, 10 a.m. to noon); and Irving Park, 3498 N.E. 7th Ave., Portland (sponsored by SOLVE).
Hands on Portland: The volunteer organization is sponsoring ongoing opportunities to help feed the hungry. More information is available here.