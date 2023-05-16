The Multnomah County measure to impose a capital gains tax to hire lawyers and provide assistance to people facing eviction was crushed at the May 16 special election.
Measure 26-238 was behind 18% to 82% after the first three rounds of returns were posted by Multnomah County elections officials. With virtually all the ballots counted, the measure only received 22,461 yes votes, compared to 101,009 no votes.
The measure was intended to impose a new 0.75% capital gains tax to fund the new program. It was placed on the ballot by Eviction Representation for All. It was intended to collect $12 million to $15 million a year. It was pitched as necessary to prevent unjustified evictions expected to increase after tenant protections imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic expired.
The measure was criticized, however, for increasing the already-high tax burden on Portland area residents and businesses, including everyone selling a home. Critics also noted collection and administrative costs could be as high as half the money raised.
The measure was supported by a coalition of tenant advocacy organization, community-based groups, legal and civil rights organizations, public employee unions, and others. Tenants Organizing Against Displacement reported spending around $29,000 in cash and in-kind contributions to support it by election day.
The measure was opposed by real estate and business interests. Building Our Future Together reported spending almost $663,000 against it by election day. The largest contributors included the Portland Business Alliance, the Schnitzer Investment Corp., the Equitable Housing PAC, the Standard Insurance Company, and the Home Builders of Metropolitan Portland.
“Voters tonight have protected local families, seniors, and small business owners by rejecting this tax measure, which had no limits and no safeguards,” says Lance Randall, executive director of the Black Business Association of Oregon, said shortly after the first returns were released. “This tax would have been an unfair burden on small business owners, particularly Black, Asian and other BIPOC business owners, in an already-challenging economic environment. Let's continue to work together to build a stronger, more equitable economy for all members of our community.”
Elected officials split on the measure. A small number of Portland area Democratic legislators supported it. Far more opposed the measure, including Oregon U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer and the entire Portland City Council.
The measure was heavily debated in the Multnomah County Voters Pamphlet for the special election. Supporters filed 18 arguments in favor of it. Opponents filed 24.
“Measure 26-238 would have penalized people for selling a home, saving for retirement with investments, or building a small business,” says Michele Gila, Director of Realtor Advocacy with Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors. “People count on these modest investments, especially homeownership, for economic stability and to take care of their families and their futures. Thankfully, voters understood this tax measure would do more harm than good, and said no thank you.”
