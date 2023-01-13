Shooting victims

Police are asking anyone who sees attempted murder suspect Rashad Calbert to call 911.

More than two days after an uncle and his 11-year-old niece were shot, the family tells KOIN 6 News they are still working to find shelter after being turned away by a hotel they were told Multnomah County had secured for them.

“They didn’t feel safe with us there. And they refuse service to us after that. We called the victims unit, and they told us that they had the right to refuse service to anybody and there’s nothing they can do about it,” the victim said. “I’m still wearing the same clothes I was shot in. It’s broken. They don’t do anything for anyone who is actually hurt or in trouble.”