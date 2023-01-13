More than two days after an uncle and his 11-year-old niece were shot, the family tells KOIN 6 News they are still working to find shelter after being turned away by a hotel they were told Multnomah County had secured for them.
“They didn’t feel safe with us there. And they refuse service to us after that. We called the victims unit, and they told us that they had the right to refuse service to anybody and there’s nothing they can do about it,” the victim said. “I’m still wearing the same clothes I was shot in. It’s broken. They don’t do anything for anyone who is actually hurt or in trouble.”
The uncle says they are working with county advocates who are dealing with a shortage of shelter beds while they look for safe housing.
Police have identified the suspect in the Jan. 10 shooting as Rashad Calbert, 36, and released a previous mug shot, asking anyone who sees him to call 911.
With Calbert still at large, KOIN 6 asked the county how the victim’s like this family could be left seemingly in the dark.
“We do not have enough shelter beds in our county to meet the needs of every survivor,” said Alix Sanchez, senior manager at Multnomah County Domestic And Sexual Violence Coordination Office.
According to Sanchez, a lack of shelter beds along with post-COVID dwindling hotel vacancies are the main barriers the county faces when trying to get victims into emergency housing.
And because the county doesn’t exit survivors from domestic violence shelters without another place for them to go, Sanchez says their primary resource for after-hours placements is generally hotels.
“There is inherent risk in sheltering in general, and most hotels, I would say no hotels, are not really set up with that type of service in mind. But they are a critical resource for us,” she said.
The names of the victims have not been released for safety reasons. But the day after the shooting, still shaken and freshly bandaged, the uncle told KOIN 6 News he was babysitting his niece at the Morgan Place Apartments in Southeast Portland when Calbert came to the door on the night of Jan. 10.
“I heard this pop-pop-pop-pop. I felt my hand and took off running to the living room because my niece was sitting on the bed. And I grabbed her up and went to the kitchen and hid behind the wall where my dad’s toolbox was, because it was all metal, so we wouldn’t get shot. And my niece was crying because she got shot in the belly, in the arm and chest,” the victim said.
According to the uncle, Calbert demanded they open the door, and began opening fire when they refused. While Calbert fled before police could arrive, the victim says both he and his niece were treated at a nearby hospital.
“I was trying to call 911, but I couldn’t operate the phone because my hand was completely shattered and bleeding everywhere. So she had to call 911. The bullets sounded like they were going on forever,” he said.
Once out of the hospital, the uncle told KOIN 6 the situation only got worse. With Calbert still at large, he said Multnomah County victim services secured a safe place for them to stay, or so they thought. But the hotel refused service, turning them away due to safety concerns.
“Who could do that? There’s an 11-year-old girl that got shot and she needs a safe place to go, and you told us ‘no’,” the uncle said.
With an attempted murderer on the loose who knows where they live, the victim says they are stuck in the same clothes they were shot in and with no place to go.
As one of several properties partnering with the county’s victim services department, the manager confirmed the family had been referred to stay overnight as confidential guests. But the manager claimed the county failed to notify the hotel about the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the case, stating in part: “We believe everyone, especially the most vulnerable in our community, deserve a safe place to stay. However, we are not set up to be a safe house for actively ongoing violent situations, nor is that what the program intends. Our region’s public safety plans could not handle this confluence of circumstances adequately last night and we are devastated to hear it resulted in such a tragedy.”
Denis Theriault, Deputy Communications Director with Multnomah County, released a statement saying: “The crises families endure when experiencing domestic violence can be incredibly complex and fluid. We are committed to helping families find safe shelter and support in the face of those challenges. Even when circumstances arise outside our control, or when a family’s safety continues to be threatened, we keep trying to offer support and help them reach a safe place to find shelter and stay together.”
