Warming shelters

Multnomah and Washington counties are opening warming shelters.

While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.

Although temperatures will be cold enough Monday night for the Multnomah County’s “cold weather alert,” officials said temperatures will not drop low enough for what’s considered the “shared severe weather threshold” which prompts the opening of weather shelters. Instead, the county said outreach workers will be handing out winter gear.