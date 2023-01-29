While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Although temperatures will be cold enough Monday night for the Multnomah County’s “cold weather alert,” officials said temperatures will not drop low enough for what’s considered the “shared severe weather threshold” which prompts the opening of weather shelters. Instead, the county said outreach workers will be handing out winter gear.
According to Multnomah County officials, 220 people stayed at warming shelters Saturday night. Four people were treated for hypothermia over the weekend.
"We're taking this severe cold snap seriously. We're declaring a state of emergency to assist the opening of warming shelters that will respond to this weather emergency and support our most needy,” said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. “This will also make transit free and raise awareness of dangerous and life-threatening conditions across the County. Please seek shelter, check on your neighbors, share information and volunteer at one of our shelters if you can."
Washington County opened two shelters at 2 p.m. Saturday, which will remain open until the cold weather passes. They are:
The Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave., Hillsboro
Beaverton Community Center, 12350 S.W. 5th St., Beaverton
The Washington County shelters are accepting anyone and providing hot meals.
Father’s Heart Street Ministry, 603 12th Street, Oregon City
Molalla Hope Center, 209 Kennel Avenue, Molalla
Zoar Lutheran Church Extreme Weather Shelter, 190 SW Third Avenue, Canby
Severe weather is forecast to continue Sunday night, with clear, cold weather and a low temperature of about 20 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit. Severe weather could continue into Monday and Tuesday, as well.
Free transport to the shelters is available by calling 211 or taking TriMet.
Chris Voss, director of emergency management for Multnomah County, spoke with KOIN 6 and shared that 211 is the best resource for those who need assistance, but if there is an emergency call 911.
“If someone sees someone out there and they are struggling with the conditions, that’s a 911 call,” Voss said. “Otherwise, folks if they are wondering where they can go, or they are concerned for someone but it’s not an immediate issue, 211 is the best resource.”
