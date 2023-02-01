Carjacking arrest

This is the scene of the overnight standoff in Northeast Portland Jan. 31.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Police arrested a carjacking suspect after a lengthy overnight standoff in Northeast Portland Tuesday.

Christopher Sean O'Connor, 30, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the charges of Robbery in the First Degree (two counts), Burglary in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (two counts) and Assault in the Fourth Degree. O'Connor also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

