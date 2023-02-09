OLCC scandal

Oregon OLCC Director Steve Marks addresses the media at a previous press conference.

 PMG photo: Sam Stites

Gov. Tina Kotek is seeking the ouster and investigation of top leaders of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission due to what she says in letter to commissioners is a pattern of abuse of power for personal gain.

OLCC is the regulatory agency for sale of alcohol and marijuana. It recorded $839 million in liquor sales from its 284 state-licensed stores, which have a near-monopoly on the sale of distilled spirits in Oregon. Agency revenues returned to the state, counties and cities were $316 million last year.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and EO Media. Gary A. Warner is a politics reporter for EO Media Group. Dick Hughes is a columnist for Oregon Capital Bureau.