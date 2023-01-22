Medford paper

A map of the existing EO Media Group publications. It is also a news parnter with the Pamplin Media Group in the Oregon Capital Bureau.

 EO Media Group

On the heels of the closure of the century-old Medford Mail Tribune, EO Media Group announced the company’s plans to open a new publication in the city on Friday, Jan. 20.

The paper, which will be called The Tribune, will focus on publishing news online that will be curated for print editions three times a week. EO Media Group COO Heidi Wright said the company plans to launch the publication in the next two weeks.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.