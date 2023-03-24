Snow began falling and sticking in the Portland region down to some of the valley floor on the morning of Friday, March 24. Transportation officials warned it could snow again in the afternoon and on Saturday.

"Periods of brief, localized accumulating snow or hail of up to 1 inch or more could potentially impact travel during the Friday morning and evening rush hour periods, as well as travel on Saturday morning," the Portland Bureau of Transportation said. "The public should be prepared for worse conditions than is forecast, including more snow and snowfall that arrives earlier or later than expected. Forecasts come with uncertainty, and weather forecasters have difficulty predicting snow in the Portland area."

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

