Will spring ever come? A couple poses for a photo with a selfie stick with the blooming cherry blossom trees in the background at Tom McCall Waterfront Park on March 22. The couple are visiting from Reno, Nev.
Snow falling at the Sylvan Overpass across US 26 around 8 a.m. on Friday, MArch 24.
A picture of snow sticking in a back yard in Southwest Portland below 500 feet.
Snow in Sandy early Friday, March 24.
Snow started melting in Southwest Portland before noon Friday but could return in the afternoon or on Saturday.
Snow began falling and sticking in the Portland region down to some of the valley floor on the morning of Friday, March 24. Transportation officials warned it could snow again in the afternoon and on Saturday.
"Periods of brief, localized accumulating snow or hail of up to 1 inch or more could potentially impact travel during the Friday morning and evening rush hour periods, as well as travel on Saturday morning," the Portland Bureau of Transportation said. "The public should be prepared for worse conditions than is forecast, including more snow and snowfall that arrives earlier or later than expected. Forecasts come with uncertainty, and weather forecasters have difficulty predicting snow in the Portland area."
The snowfall happened shortly after the first day of Spring and during Spring Break. It follows a surprisingly severe snowstorm in mid-February that shut down much of the Portland region and left motorists stranded on area freeways. Many streets were not cleared for days.
"People driving, walking or biking are advised to be prepared to respond to the weather conditions you see on your trip. If you see snow, hail or icy precipitation, slow down. Use extra caution. Be prepared to slow down or pull over to park your vehicle and wait for conditions to improve. Dress warmly." PBOT said.
