Barbur killings

The scene of the fatal shooting along Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Wednesday, May 3.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

The suspect in the killing of two men in Southwest Portland on Wednesday, May 3, has been identified as identified as Jobanpreet Singh, 21. He has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two charges of murder in the first degree.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you