The suspect in the killing of two men in Southwest Portland on Wednesday, May 3, has been identified as identified as Jobanpreet Singh, 21. He has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on two charges of murder in the first degree.
The names of the victims have not been released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 2:45 p.m. on May 3 when Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Barbur Square strip mall in the 9100 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two men deceased in a parking lot.
One person was detained and no one else is being sought.
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. Barbur closed between Southwest 30th Avenue and Southwest Alice Street for several hours.
