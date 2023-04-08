Police have identified the woman and man killed in the Woodlawn Neighborhood of Southeast Portland on Wednesday evening.
The victims are Deja Willingham, 27, and Marcel Bryant, 30. The medical examiner determined that both died of homicide by gunshot wounds. Their families have been notified of their deaths.
No one has been arrested and no suspect information is available.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 9:12 p.m. on April 5 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Northeast Lombard Street. When officer arrived they located an adult female deceased at the scene. The Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate.
As detectives and criminalists processed the scene and sought evidence in the area, an adult male was discovered deceased nearby. The medical examiner will confirm identities of the deceased and will determine cause and manner of death at a later time.
