Weekend crimes

The scene of the crash in the southbound lane of I-205 near Northeast Airport Way on Saturday, Feb. 25.

 PMG Photo: Jim Redden

Despite the hazardous conditions, Portland police responded to several crimes over the weekend, including a fatal shooting in the Hazelwood Neighborhood and a stolen car crash.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatal shooting began at 3:21 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Northeast 114th Avenue. When officers arrived, they located one man dead at the scene and another with critical injures. He was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

